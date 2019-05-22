Nasim Pedrad & Marwan Kenzari Attend 'Aladdin' Premiere in Hollywood!

Nasim Pedrad and Marwan Kenzari hit the purple carpet for the premiere of Aladdin on Tuesday (May 21) in Hollywood, Calif.

Also joining the cast members at the premiere was the movie’s director Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley.

Other stars at the premiere included Darren Criss, Christina Milian, Helen Mirren, Johnny Knoxville, along with Terry Crews with his wife Rebecca King-Crews daughter Naomi and son Isaiah.

Aladdin hits theaters on Friday, May 24.

