Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 11:17 am

'Orange Is The New Black' Premieres Trailer for Final Season - Watch!

'Orange Is The New Black' Premieres Trailer for Final Season - Watch!

The trailer for the final season of Orange Is The New Black is here.

The Netflix series will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, July 26.

In the final season, Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee’s friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.

Watch the trailer…
Photos: Netflix
