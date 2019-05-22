Prince William Reveals Sweet Nickname for Daughter Princess Charlotte!

Prince William has the cutest nickname for daughter Princess Charlotte!

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old royal brought his kids to visit wife Duchess Kate‘s garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

In a clip shared by Kensington Palace, Prince William calls over his 4-year-ol daughter and asks her to give him a push on the rope swing and instead of referring to her as “Charlotte,” he uses the nickname “Mignonette.”

“Mignonette” is derived from the French origin of “mignon”, meaning “small, sweet, and delicate” or “cute.”

“Mignonette” isn’t the only nickname for Princess Charlotte. Back in March, Kate revealed to a fan that she calls Charlotte “Lottie.”

Watch the video here!