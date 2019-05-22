Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 11:28 pm

Prince William Reveals Sweet Nickname for Daughter Princess Charlotte!

Prince William Reveals Sweet Nickname for Daughter Princess Charlotte!

Prince William has the cutest nickname for daughter Princess Charlotte!

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old royal brought his kids to visit wife Duchess Kate‘s garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

In a clip shared by Kensington Palace, Prince William calls over his 4-year-ol daughter and asks her to give him a push on the rope swing and instead of referring to her as “Charlotte,” he uses the nickname “Mignonette.”

“Mignonette” is derived from the French origin of “mignon”, meaning “small, sweet, and delicate” or “cute.”

“Mignonette” isn’t the only nickname for Princess Charlotte. Back in March, Kate revealed to a fan that she calls Charlotte “Lottie.”

Watch the video here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince William, Princess Charlotte

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr