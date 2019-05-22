Rachel Bloom Shares Her Hogwarts House While Stepping Out For Gracies Awards

Rachel Bloom is all about Harry Potter!

The 32-year-old actress showed off her Ravenclaw clutch while stepping out for the Gracies Awards on Tuesday night (May 22) at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the ceremony, which celebrated exemplary programming created by and for women, Rachel was presented the award for Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy or Musical for her role in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

She was also joined at the event by Alyson Stoner, Christina Hendricks, Sheryl Crow, Bethany Joy Lenz and Leah Remini, who took home two awards.

