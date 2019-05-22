Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Couples Up With Jason Statham For Dinner Date in LA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham had a night out in LA!

The couple were spotted while heading out of Madeo restaurant on Tuesday night (May 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Rosie looked chic in an flowy, all-black outfit for the outing, while Jason paired a blue bomber jacket with jeans.

The couple were getting in some quality time as Rosie recently returned home from a trip to Australia, where she was attending Fashion Week events.

