Wed, 22 May 2019 at 4:50 pm

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Couples Up With Jason Statham For Dinner Date in LA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Couples Up With Jason Statham For Dinner Date in LA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham had a night out in LA!

The couple were spotted while heading out of Madeo restaurant on Tuesday night (May 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie looked chic in an flowy, all-black outfit for the outing, while Jason paired a blue bomber jacket with jeans.

The couple were getting in some quality time as Rosie recently returned home from a trip to Australia, where she was attending Fashion Week events.

Make sure to check out all of her outfits from the trip!

ICYMI, also check out the trailer Jason‘s upcoming movie Hobbs & Shaw.
