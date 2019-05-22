Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 4:00 pm

Shailene Woodley & Mark Ronson Celebrate Scarlet Night in London

Shailene Woodley & Mark Ronson Celebrate Scarlet Night in London

Shailene Woodley had a night out in London to celebrate Mark Ronson‘s new role as Virgin‘s Minister of Music!

The 27-year-old actress stepped out for Virgin Voyages‘ Scarlet Night party on Tuesday evening (May 21) in London, England.

Shailene and Mark were joined at the event by Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell.

“Having the best time…a cruise line that is doing things differently (both in entertainment and sustainability!!!!!!)” Shailene wrote on her Instagram story.

The party also marked Mark‘s new residency, Geri’s upcoming role with the brand and Diplo’s new residency at Virgin Voyages’ Beach Club at Bimini.

Photos: Dave Bennett, Getty Images
