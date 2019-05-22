Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Bloom, & Jason Sudeikis Step Out for 'Angry Birds 2' Photo Call!

Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Bloom, and Jason Sudeikis are all smiles as they attend the Angry Birds 2 Photo Call on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) at the London West Hollywood Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The stars attended the event to promote their upcoming animated film.

Other stars lending their voice for Angry Birds 2 include Nicki Minaj, Leslie Jones, Awkwafina, Dove Cameron, Josh Gad, and Bill Hader.

Angry Birds 2 hits theaters on August 16, the 10th anniversary of the hit video game.

