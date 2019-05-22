Tamron Hall Reveals Why She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret at 48

Tamron Hall is opening up about her pregnancy with son Moses at the age of 48.

The former Today host opened up about the experience in an interview with People on Wednesday (May 22).

“I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too,” she said.

“My doctor said, ‘This is your body, your health. You share of your journey what you want to share,’” she went on to explain of not revealing her pregnancy for 32 weeks.

“I was terrified I would lose this baby and I would have to go back and tell everyone that now it was bad news, and after this pregnancy had gone so far. I just wasn’t mentally prepared to deal with that,” Hall continues. “That’s why I waited. And trust me — if I could’ve gone the whole way to delivery, I would’ve.”

“I knew that the clock was not on my side. When I tried in my 30s, I still felt like I had some time, and the fertility clinic felt like a bright room. In my 40s I saw all the gray: The faces looked gray, the walls were gray, nothing seemed shiny and optimistic.”

Tamron and her music exec husband Steven Greener welcomed their son in April.