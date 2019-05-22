Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 9:45 am

Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Make Danny DeVito the New Wolverine!

Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Make Danny DeVito the New Wolverine!

The fans have spoken: they want Danny DeVito to be Wolverine!

The It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star is the subject of a petition going around online asking for Marvel to cast him as the new version of Wolverine after Hugh Jackman stepped down from the role.

The Change.org petition has already acquired over 12,000 signatures and counting.

“The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny Devito,” the petition reads.

WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE Danny DeVito as the new Wolverine?
