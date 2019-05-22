Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 1:09 pm

Wendy Williams‘ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr., reportedly got into a physical fight.

The father and son got into a physical fight early on Wednesday morning (May 22), and the police were called according to TMZ.

The fight reportedly happened at a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey. Kevin Jr. did not know his father was at their house, but the two wound up going to the store together after midnight according to the report.

They then began arguing over Kevin’s request for spousal support, and claimed Wendy was “brainwashing” Kevin Jr. He then proceeded to allegedly put Kevin Jr. into a headlock, and Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose.

The police are currently investigation the situation.
Photos: Getty Images
