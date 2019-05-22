Wed, 22 May 2019 at 4:15 pm
Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Jr. Arrested for Punching Father
- Wendy Williams‘ son, Kevin Jr., was arrested for assault after punching his father, Kevin Hunter.- TMZ
- Storm Reid wants to work with this “incredible” actress. – Just Jared Jr
- Did you see Katie Holmes in this outfit? – Lainey Gossip
- Can you believe Lil Nas X did this for Billy Ray Cyrus? – DListed
- This rapper almost shot an Amazon delivery driver! – TooFab
- What is the message behind Madonna‘s new music video? – Towleroad
- This is what Sophie Turner listened to in order to get into character for Dark Phoenix. – Just Jared Jr/li>
