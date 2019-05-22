Will Smith & Mena Massoud Recall Their First Meeting & It's Awkward & Hilarious All At Once

Will Smith hangs out with Navid Negahban and choreographer Jamal Sims inside the official after party for the premiere of Aladdin, held at Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood on Tuesday night (May 21).

The trio was joined by Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud, Marwan Kenzari, Numan Acar, with composer Alan Menken, and director Guy Ritchie inside the party.

Speaking with ET at the premiere, Mena opened up about his first meeting with Will.

“First time I met him, I mean, I grew up watching his films, so I was really nervous and I forgot to introduce myself,” he shared. “And [director] Guy Ritchie was there, so I thought he was gonna help break the ice! But he didn’t, so I had to back track a little [and introduce myself]. Guy [left] me hanging, and I’ve brought that up several times.”

Will added about the funny meeting, “We’re on set, and there’s 200 dancers standing around, and I’m taking to the director, and then this dude just comes up and he’s standing in our conversation, and I’m like, ‘That’s a bold-a** dancer, [who's] going to stand there in the middle of the director and the genie in this conversation.’ And he just stood there and he didn’t say nothing! He just smiled and then walked away.”

“I came back later, because I didn’t really tell him who I was,” Mena added. “So I came back and introduced myself.”