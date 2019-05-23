Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 9:30 pm

Adriana Lima & More 'VS' Angels Attend amFAR Cannes Gala!

Adriana Lima & More 'VS' Angels Attend amFAR Cannes Gala!

The amfAR Gala during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival is always one of the most fashionable events of the festival and this year’s gala did not disappoint!

A bunch of the Victoria’s Secret angels stepped out for the annual event on Thursday (May 23) at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Newly retired angel Adriana Lima joined current angels Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, and Alexina Graham on the carpet.

FYI: Adriana is wearing an Ester Abner gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Chopard jewelry. Stella is wearing an Atelier Versace silk chiffon gown with Swarovski crystals, Versace shoes, and David Yurman jewelry. Sara is wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé dress. Elsa is wearing a Redemption dress. Jasmine is wearing a Georges Chakra gown. Josephine is wearing an Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition gown. Martha is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Alexina is wearing an Ingie Paris dress.

Photos: INSTARimages.com, SplashNewsOnline
