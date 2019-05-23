Alicia Vikander Rocks Black Bikini During Girls Trip in Spain!
Alicia Vikander showed off her toned physique in a tiny black bikini!
The 30-year-old actress was spotted while enjoying some downtime on a yacht on Thursday afternoon (May 23) off the coast of Formentera, Spain.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Vikander
Alicia was joined by a group of gal pals as they danced around on the back of the boat before taking a dip in the ocean.
She could also been seen recording some of the fun on her phone!
Alicia reportedly wrapped filming on her upcoming flick Green Knight, a fantasy retelling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.
10+ pictures inside of Alicia Vikander vacationing in Spain…