Alicia Vikander Rocks Black Bikini During Girls Trip in Spain!

Alicia Vikander showed off her toned physique in a tiny black bikini!

The 30-year-old actress was spotted while enjoying some downtime on a yacht on Thursday afternoon (May 23) off the coast of Formentera, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Vikander

Alicia was joined by a group of gal pals as they danced around on the back of the boat before taking a dip in the ocean.

She could also been seen recording some of the fun on her phone!

Alicia reportedly wrapped filming on her upcoming flick Green Knight, a fantasy retelling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

10+ pictures inside of Alicia Vikander vacationing in Spain…

