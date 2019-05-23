Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 1:27 pm

Alicia Vikander Rocks Black Bikini During Girls Trip in Spain!

Alicia Vikander Rocks Black Bikini During Girls Trip in Spain!

Alicia Vikander showed off her toned physique in a tiny black bikini!

The 30-year-old actress was spotted while enjoying some downtime on a yacht on Thursday afternoon (May 23) off the coast of Formentera, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Vikander

Alicia was joined by a group of gal pals as they danced around on the back of the boat before taking a dip in the ocean.

She could also been seen recording some of the fun on her phone!

Alicia reportedly wrapped filming on her upcoming flick Green Knight, a fantasy retelling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

10+ pictures inside of Alicia Vikander vacationing in Spain…
Just Jared on Facebook
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 01
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 02
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 03
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 04
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 05
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 06
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 07
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 08
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 09
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 10
alicia vikander rocks bikini for boat outing 11

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Alicia Vikander, Bikini

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr