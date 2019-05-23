Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kendall Jenner Relaxes in a Bikini With Luka Sabbat After Reportedly Going 'On a Break' With Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner Relaxes in a Bikini With Luka Sabbat After Reportedly Going 'On a Break' With Ben Simmons

Woody Harrelson &amp; Marisa Tomei Recreate the 'All In The Family' Opening - Watch!

Woody Harrelson & Marisa Tomei Recreate the 'All In The Family' Opening - Watch!

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 9:00 am

Alphabeat Debuts Country Club Martini Crew Remix of Comeback Track 'Shadows' - Listen! (Exclusive)

Alphabeat Debuts Country Club Martini Crew Remix of Comeback Track 'Shadows' - Listen! (Exclusive)

Alphabeat just came back after a six-year hiatus with their brand new track “Shadows” – and we’re premiering a brand new remix of the song by Country Club Martini Crew exclusively on Just Jared!

The beloved Danish indie-pop troupe will release a “Shadows” remix EP on Friday (May 24), which will also include remixes from F9, AlphaLove and Unitl Dawn.

“Shadows” is the first release from the band’s upcoming studio album, which is due out later this year, and has already garnered over 2 million streams. The track has also held at No. 1 on Danish radio for the past five weeks!

Alphabeat will perform their first headlining show in the U.K. since their hiatus on June 28 at Borderline in Soho, London. Click here for ticket info!

Listen to the Country Club Martini Crew remix of “Shadows”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Atlantic Records
Posted to: Alphabeat, Country Club Martini Crew, Exclusive, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr