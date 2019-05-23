Alphabeat Debuts Country Club Martini Crew Remix of Comeback Track 'Shadows' - Listen! (Exclusive)

Alphabeat just came back after a six-year hiatus with their brand new track “Shadows” – and we’re premiering a brand new remix of the song by Country Club Martini Crew exclusively on Just Jared!

The beloved Danish indie-pop troupe will release a “Shadows” remix EP on Friday (May 24), which will also include remixes from F9, AlphaLove and Unitl Dawn.

“Shadows” is the first release from the band’s upcoming studio album, which is due out later this year, and has already garnered over 2 million streams. The track has also held at No. 1 on Danish radio for the past five weeks!

Alphabeat will perform their first headlining show in the U.K. since their hiatus on June 28 at Borderline in Soho, London. Click here for ticket info!

Listen to the Country Club Martini Crew remix of “Shadows”…