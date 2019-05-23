Andrew Garfield Debuts New Blond Locks While Shopping in LA
Andrew Garfield has totally switched up his look!
The 35-year-old actor was spotted with brand new blond locks while out and about on Thursday afternoon (May 23) in Los Feliz, Calif.
Andrew was seen meeting up with a group of pals for lunch before making a stop at Gelson’s supermarket.
It’s unclear if Andrew bleached his hair for fun or for a role but he is currently filming upcoming drama Mainstream.
Andrew is also set to appear in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Instrumental, both of which have not begun filming.