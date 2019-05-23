Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 8:12 pm

Andrew Garfield Debuts New Blond Locks While Shopping in LA

Andrew Garfield Debuts New Blond Locks While Shopping in LA

Andrew Garfield has totally switched up his look!

The 35-year-old actor was spotted with brand new blond locks while out and about on Thursday afternoon (May 23) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Garfield

Andrew was seen meeting up with a group of pals for lunch before making a stop at Gelson’s supermarket.

It’s unclear if Andrew bleached his hair for fun or for a role but he is currently filming upcoming drama Mainstream.

Andrew is also set to appear in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Instrumental, both of which have not begun filming.

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Andrew Garfield

