Brooklyn Beckham & Pixie Lott Step Out For Formula E Documentary 'And We Go Green' Premiere

Brooklyn Beckham and Pixie Lott both stepped out at the premiere of the Formula E Documentary, And We Go Green, during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night (May 22) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The 20-year-old photographer and 28-year-old singer were joined by their significant others, Hana Cross and Oliver Cheshire, as well as model Maya Henry.

They were joined by drivers Jean-Éric Vergne, André Lotterer, Sam Bird, and Lucas di Grassi, and enjoyed a four-course dinner and live music.

And We Go Green is the human story of the live wires, underdogs and visionaries who have made this sport such a success and are reinventing racing for the next generation of motorsport fans – making it the world’s most electrifying sport.

Formula E is the world’s only fully electric street racing series with a mission to advance electric vehicle technology and shape the cars of the future, for a world of low carbon transportation on the track, on city streets and for everyday drivers.