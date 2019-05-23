Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Are Teaming Up Again for 'Jurassic World' Ride at Universal Studios!

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning to Jurassic World – for a ride at Universal Studios!

The co-stars will join BD Wong to reprise their roles in the hit movie in an all-new storyline for the upcoming Universal Studios Hollywood attraction, according to a new press release on Thursday (May 23).

On Jurassic World — The Ride, the actors “will shed light on their interactions with the dinosaurs along with facts and information about the imposing prehistoric creatures that first roamed the earth more than 65 million years ago.”

The ride will allow riders to see the Mosasaurus in her natural habitat and will have two additional interactive components: Raptor Encounter, which will allow the audience to interact with everyone’s favorite raptor, Blue. There’s also Dino Play, allowing young visitors to give paleontology a try.

Jurassic World — The Ride arrives this summer at Universal Studios Hollywood.