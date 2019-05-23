Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Rare Appearance With Wife Rebecca Miller in NYC

Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 4:50 pm

Daniel Day-Lewis and his wife Rebecca Miller kicked off their day with a stroll!

The 62-year-old retired actor and the 56-year-old filmmaker were spotted while out and about on Thursday (May 23) in the TribeCa neighborhood of New York City.

Daniel looked sharp in a polo and trousers for the rare outing since announcing his decision to quit acting.

He was last spotted enjoying some solo time in New York back in December.

