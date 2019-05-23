Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 2:11 pm

David Tennant Reveals He's Preparing for Child Five with Wife Georgia Moffett on 'Late Late Show'!

Baby number five is on the way for David Tennant and his wife Georgia Moffett!

While making an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday (May 22) alongside Elizabeth Banks, the 48-year-old Scottish actor broke the news he and his wife are expecting their fifth child.

David then went on to explain that his oldest son, who is 17, is now teaching them about birth control: “What’s weird about it is that we’re now getting lectures on birth control from our 17-year-old son, and that should definitely be the other way around,” he said.

David, Elizabeth and James then show off their best South African accents – Watch more after the cut!


FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Jenny Packham dress with Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Click inside to watch the rest of Elizabeth Banks and David Tennant’s appearance…


Mass. Native Elizabeth Banks Struggles w/ the Boston Accent
