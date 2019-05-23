David Tennant Reveals He's Preparing for Child Five with Wife Georgia Moffett on 'Late Late Show'!

Baby number five is on the way for David Tennant and his wife Georgia Moffett!

While making an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday (May 22) alongside Elizabeth Banks, the 48-year-old Scottish actor broke the news he and his wife are expecting their fifth child.

David then went on to explain that his oldest son, who is 17, is now teaching them about birth control: “What’s weird about it is that we’re now getting lectures on birth control from our 17-year-old son, and that should definitely be the other way around,” he said.

