Dax Shepard Shows Off Arm Muscles During Griffith Park Hike

Looking good, Dax Shepard!

The 44-year-old Bless This Mess actor was spotted taking a hike with a friend at Griffith Park on Tuesday (May 21) in Los Angeles.

Dax sported a gray graphic tank top, putting his toned, tattooed arms on display.

He paired his top with gray shorts, green and gray socks, Nike sneakers, a straw hat, and sunglasses.

Dax was all smiles as he strolled and chatted with his pal.

“Season finale tonight at 930/830 on ABC! :)” Dax shared on Instagram that day about Bless This Mess. “*We are coming back in Fall at 830 on Tuesdays :).”

