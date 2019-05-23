Dax Shepard Shows Off Arm Muscles During Griffith Park Hike
Looking good, Dax Shepard!
The 44-year-old Bless This Mess actor was spotted taking a hike with a friend at Griffith Park on Tuesday (May 21) in Los Angeles.
Dax sported a gray graphic tank top, putting his toned, tattooed arms on display.
He paired his top with gray shorts, green and gray socks, Nike sneakers, a straw hat, and sunglasses.
Dax was all smiles as he strolled and chatted with his pal.
“Season finale tonight at 930/830 on ABC! :)” Dax shared on Instagram that day about Bless This Mess. “*We are coming back in Fall at 830 on Tuesdays :).”
