Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 4:00 am

Dax Shepard Shows Off Arm Muscles During Griffith Park Hike

Dax Shepard Shows Off Arm Muscles During Griffith Park Hike

Looking good, Dax Shepard!

The 44-year-old Bless This Mess actor was spotted taking a hike with a friend at Griffith Park on Tuesday (May 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dax Shepard

Dax sported a gray graphic tank top, putting his toned, tattooed arms on display.

He paired his top with gray shorts, green and gray socks, Nike sneakers, a straw hat, and sunglasses.

Dax was all smiles as he strolled and chatted with his pal.

“Season finale tonight at 930/830 on ABC! :)” Dax shared on Instagram that day about Bless This Mess. “*We are coming back in Fall at 830 on Tuesdays :).”

READ MORE: Kristen Bell Has Very Funny Response to Dax Shepard’s Mother’s Day Post & It Involves ‘Game of Thrones’

Just Jared on Facebook
dax shepard shows off arm muscles during griffith park hike 01
dax shepard shows off arm muscles during griffith park hike 02
dax shepard shows off arm muscles during griffith park hike 03
dax shepard shows off arm muscles during griffith park hike 04
dax shepard shows off arm muscles during griffith park hike 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dax Shepard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr