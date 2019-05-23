Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 1:39 pm

Dionne Warwick is getting candid about her thoughts on today’s music.

The 78-year-old “Say A Little Prayer” music legend opened up in an interview with Essence upon the release of her new album, She’s Back.

When asked if there are any classics among today’s music, she laughed and said: “Not yet.”

“I don’t know if ten years from now, anybody can actually sing the songs of our babies today. That’s not, as you guys say, ‘throwing shade,’ it’s looking at it with reality,” she went on to say.

She was also asked about Beyonce, and whether she was considered an icon.

“Watching her grow has been quite refreshing. It’s wonderful to see how she’s been able to create what and who she wanted to be and who she is…very proud of that, I really am. Now, sustaining and becoming a big icon?” she explained.

“That Gladys Knight, or Patti LaBelle, or Johnny Mathis, or Frank Sinatra, or Sammy Davis Jr. is?”

“I doubt that. And I love her to death and can appreciate her talent. But that iconic status? It’s a long road [ahead],” she said.

Click here to watch Dionne explain her thoughts about today’s music.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Dionne Warwick

  • Robert Fornes

    old bitch dont even know who those bitches she mentioned are. Beyonce is an ICON

  • cutitout

    Ma’am….. Beyonce is a Pop Icon. Period. Beyonce fans will remember her songs and she is influencing many artist that are up and coming that will keep her legacy alive. Kids today can’t pick Dionne out of a line up…..

  • Chatty Kathy

    If Beyonce’s not a legend then who the hell is? Funny coming from Warwick (who’s old but NOT a legend). Maybe if Micheal Jackson or Madonna or Mariah Carey or Whitney Houston would’ve said this I would give some credence, but Warwick? really? just sit down Grandma

  • Thiran Uthaman

    I am no Beyonce fan, in fact I think she is heavily overrated. But that’s just my opinion. Fact is, she is clearly an Icon.

  • ml44

    She’s not wrong. I get what she’s trying to say.

  • Jamie

    I wonder if Beyonce’s fans will attack Dionne Warwick the way they often do when someone says or does something negative towards her.

  • Garry

    Old hag sis you’re up for sacrifice this next era better keep your mouth shut look what happened to Etta James

  • Garry

    Who even knows who tf Dieanne Warwitch is?!