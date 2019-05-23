Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick is getting candid about her thoughts on today’s music.

The 78-year-old “Say A Little Prayer” music legend opened up in an interview with Essence upon the release of her new album, She’s Back.

When asked if there are any classics among today’s music, she laughed and said: “Not yet.”

“I don’t know if ten years from now, anybody can actually sing the songs of our babies today. That’s not, as you guys say, ‘throwing shade,’ it’s looking at it with reality,” she went on to say.

She was also asked about Beyonce, and whether she was considered an icon.

“Watching her grow has been quite refreshing. It’s wonderful to see how she’s been able to create what and who she wanted to be and who she is…very proud of that, I really am. Now, sustaining and becoming a big icon?” she explained.

“That Gladys Knight, or Patti LaBelle, or Johnny Mathis, or Frank Sinatra, or Sammy Davis Jr. is?”

“I doubt that. And I love her to death and can appreciate her talent. But that iconic status? It’s a long road [ahead],” she said.

