Ed Sheeran Confirms His New Collaborations Album Will Be Out in July

Ed Sheeran just announced that his new collaborations album is coming out this summer!

The 28-year-old musician shared all the details with JustJared.com about the new project, which includes his most recent collab with Justin Bieber.

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called ‘No.5 Collaborations Project.’ Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year,” Ed shared in a statement.

He continues, “I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ will be out everywhere on July 12. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will be out everywhere at the same time x.”

Ed also revealed a track list for the project, however, most of the collaborator’s names are blacked out! Check that out in the gallery.