Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 11:35 am

Ed Sheeran Confirms His New Collaborations Album Will Be Out in July

Ed Sheeran Confirms His New Collaborations Album Will Be Out in July

Ed Sheeran just announced that his new collaborations album is coming out this summer!

The 28-year-old musician shared all the details with JustJared.com about the new project, which includes his most recent collab with Justin Bieber.

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called ‘No.5 Collaborations Project.’ Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year,” Ed shared in a statement.

He continues, “I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ will be out everywhere on July 12. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will be out everywhere at the same time x.”

Ed also revealed a track list for the project, however, most of the collaborator’s names are blacked out! Check that out in the gallery.
ed sheeran collab album details 01
ed sheeran collab album details 02

Photos: Getty, Atlantic Records
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Music

