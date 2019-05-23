Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 3:49 pm

Elle Fanning Steps Out For Mayor's Lunch & Vanity Fair Dinner at Cannes

Elle Fanning Steps Out For Mayor's Lunch & Vanity Fair Dinner at Cannes

Elle Fanning steps out of her Hotel Martinez in a flowy look on Thursday morning (May 23) in Cannes, France.

Just the day before, the 21-year-old actress was spotted in a pretty Chanel dress at the Vanity Fair and Chanel dinner event and the Mayor’s Lunch event during 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

In a recent interview, Elle opened up about the fashion she’d be wearing at the events during Cannes.

“There definitely are go-to designers that I have personal friendships with. The Rodarte sisters are very close to me, and Miu Miu and Mrs. Prada,” she mentioned to WWD. “Supporting women designers is also important for me, especially this year at this festival, so watch out for that.”

Photos: BackgridUSA, Getty
