Eva Longoria, Henry Golding, & More Stars Attend amfAR's Cannes Gala!

Eva Longoria and Henry Golding walk the carpet at the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday evening (May 23) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Joining Henry at the event was his wife Liv Lo. Though he is not pictured here, Eva was accompanied by her husband Jose Baston.

More celebs who were in attendance at the annual charity event included Rebel Wilson, Milla Jovovich, Adrien Brody, Christopoh Waltz, Patricia Arquette, Andie MacDowell, Antonio Banderas, Pamela Anderson with son Brandon Thomas Lee, Chris Tucker, Kris Jenner with partner Corey Gamble, and Antonio Banderas with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

FYI: Eva is wearing an Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition dress. Henry is wearing a Ralph Lauren Purple Label peak lapel tuxedo. Liv is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection gown. Rebel is wearing a Sachin & Babi gown and Nigora Tabayer jewelry. Milla is wearing a Celine dress. Adrien is wearing Giorgio Armani. Christoph is wearing Giorgio Armani. Patricia is wearing Roger Vivier shoes and clutch.

10+ pictures inside of Eva Longoria, Henry Golding, and more stars at the event…