Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods &amp; Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 11:48 pm

Eva Longoria, Henry Golding, & More Stars Attend amfAR's Cannes Gala!

Eva Longoria, Henry Golding, & More Stars Attend amfAR's Cannes Gala!

Eva Longoria and Henry Golding walk the carpet at the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday evening (May 23) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Joining Henry at the event was his wife Liv Lo. Though he is not pictured here, Eva was accompanied by her husband Jose Baston.

More celebs who were in attendance at the annual charity event included Rebel Wilson, Milla Jovovich, Adrien Brody, Christopoh Waltz, Patricia Arquette, Andie MacDowell, Antonio Banderas, Pamela Anderson with son Brandon Thomas Lee, Chris Tucker, Kris Jenner with partner Corey Gamble, and Antonio Banderas with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

FYI: Eva is wearing an Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition dress. Henry is wearing a Ralph Lauren Purple Label peak lapel tuxedo. Liv is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection gown. Rebel is wearing a Sachin & Babi gown and Nigora Tabayer jewelry. Milla is wearing a Celine dress. Adrien is wearing Giorgio Armani. Christoph is wearing Giorgio Armani. Patricia is wearing Roger Vivier shoes and clutch.

10+ pictures inside of Eva Longoria, Henry Golding, and more stars at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 01
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 02
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 03
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 04
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 05
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 06
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 07
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 08
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 09
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 10
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 11
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 12
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 13
eva longoria henry golding and more amfar cannes gala 14

Photos: INSTARimages.com, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2019 amfAR Gala, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Adrien Brody, Andie MacDowell, Antonio Banderas, Brandon Thomas Lee, Chris Tucker, Christoph Waltz, Corey Gamble, Eva Longoria, Henry Golding, Kris Jenner, Liv Lo, Milla Jovovich, nicole kimpel, Pamela Anderson, Patricia Arquette, Rebel Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr