'Game of Thrones' Writer Reveals Which Character Almost Didn't Die in Final Season

One of the writers of the hit series Game of Thrones is speaking out to reveal which character they almost didn’t kill off in the final season.

There were so many shocking deaths throughout the final six episodes of the series and one of them almost didn’t happen.

Jorah Mormont

“For a long time we wanted Ser Jorah to be there at The Wall in the end,” writer Dave Hill told Entertainment Weekly. “The three coming out of the tunnel would be Jon and Jorah and Tormund. But the amount to logic we’d have to bend to get Jorah up to The Wall and get him to leave Dany’s side right before [the events in the finale] … there’s no way to do that blithely. And Jorah should have the noble death he craves defending the woman he loves.”

Jorah died during the Battle of Winterfell while shielding Daenerys from the Army of the Dead.