Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods &amp; Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 10:18 pm

Halle Berry Reveals If Giant Back Tattoo is Real - Watch Now!

Halle Berry Reveals If Giant Back Tattoo is Real - Watch Now!

Halle Berry is setting the record straight on her massive back tattoo!

During her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 52-year-old actress opened up about the Instagram picture she posted back in March showing off a massive vine of leaves going down her back – and revealed that it was fake.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halle Berry

“I am starting a new movie in a few months so I’m trying out different tattoos to see what will fit best for my character,” Halle shared. “I’m discovering how long will they last, how much wear would I get out of one, so I know how much it’s all going to cost.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Halle Berry, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr