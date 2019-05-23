Halle Berry Reveals If Giant Back Tattoo is Real - Watch Now!

Halle Berry is setting the record straight on her massive back tattoo!

During her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 52-year-old actress opened up about the Instagram picture she posted back in March showing off a massive vine of leaves going down her back – and revealed that it was fake.

“I am starting a new movie in a few months so I’m trying out different tattoos to see what will fit best for my character,” Halle shared. “I’m discovering how long will they last, how much wear would I get out of one, so I know how much it’s all going to cost.”