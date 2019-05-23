Is There an 'Aladdin' (2019) End Credits Scene?

The new film Aladdin is now in theaters around the country and you might be wondering if you should stay in your seats after the film ends for an extra scene.

We can confirm that their is NOT an end credit scene in this movie, so full free to leave when the film ends.

There IS a fun dance sequence that is featured in the beginning of the credits though, if you want to watch!

Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith star in the live-action remake of the classic Disney animated movie. It’s expected to top the box office this weekend and you can own the soundtrack right now. Make sure to check out Princess Jasmine’s gorgeous new song.