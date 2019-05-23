Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 7:06 pm

Is There an 'Aladdin' (2019) End Credits Scene?

Is There an 'Aladdin' (2019) End Credits Scene?

The new film Aladdin is now in theaters around the country and you might be wondering if you should stay in your seats after the film ends for an extra scene.

We can confirm that their is NOT an end credit scene in this movie, so full free to leave when the film ends.

There IS a fun dance sequence that is featured in the beginning of the credits though, if you want to watch!

Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith star in the live-action remake of the classic Disney animated movie. It’s expected to top the box office this weekend and you can own the soundtrack right now. Make sure to check out Princess Jasmine’s gorgeous new song.
