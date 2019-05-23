Jaden Smith Talks Fighting for Clean Water in Flint

Jaden Smith is baring his abs on the June cover of Flaunt Magazine.

Here’s what the 20-year-old singer/actor shared with the mag:

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

On his The Water Box Project in Flint, Michigan: “The people in Flint are absolutely thrilled about The Water Box. They get to use it right away. It’s free, they just have to bring their own jug and we’ll fill it up for them. The people there are trying to take showers with a bunch of 500 milliliter containers, and now they can fill up a 5-gallon container and take that home with them. When you’re trying to take a shower with bottled water that makes a big difference—as opposed to having to dump 12 bottles of water on you. It still sucks, but the container size makes a world of a difference.”

On his new project ERYS: “I’m giving people this first look at a punk whose name is ‘ERYS.’ He’s trying to mix rap and rock n’ roll together. ERYS has an obsession with vision… I think my music is helping to facilitate me finding my way…“I’m giving people this first look at a punk whose name is ‘ERYS.’ He’s trying to mix rap and rock n’ roll together. ERYS has an obsession with vision… I think my music is helping to facilitate me finding my way.”

On Instagram: “I will say Instagram is power. It just matters who wields it and how they wield it—cause even if you have no followers on Instagram you have power. If you can monitor what every single person in the world is doing it doesn’t matter who you are… that’s power… you can use that information in all different types of ways. It just depends, who are you monitoring? Who do you spend your time watching? I like to monitor what Elon Musk is doing. What he wears. What he does. Where he goes. Who he talks to. Who he monitors. Who’s important to him? Who does he follow? How often does he post? His lifestyle. His jokes. His friends…What’s Bill Gates doing? What’s Jeff Bezos doing? Where are you guys?”

For more from Jaden, head to Flaunt.com.