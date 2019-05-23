James McAvoy & Michael Fassbender Team Up For 'Dark Phoenix' Promo in London

James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender are keeping busy while promoting X-Men: Dark Phoenix!

The co-stars were spotted while leaving the Global radio studios on Thursday afternoon (May 23) in London, England.

James recently spoke out about why much of the cast decided to return to the X-Men franchise.

“I think a combination of things. We all enjoy playing these characters — I know I do. I’ve always enjoyed being in these X-Men films. I love this company of actors. And the crew,” James explained to Business Mirror.

He continued, “There’s a massive extended family that goes back nearly 10 years that you feel very loyal to. And it’s also the character that I feel loyal to, getting to take Charles forward and do something else with him as well, it just feels right. So that’s what brought me back.”

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.