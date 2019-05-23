Jennifer Garner Dances in the Street to Celebrate Red Nose Day

Jennifer Garner kicked off Red Nose Day in a fun way!

The 47-year-old actress was spotted rocking a red nose while on a stroll on Thursday morning (May 23) in Brentwood, Calif.

Jennifer could be seen dancing through the streets of her neighborhood with some friends as she showed off her red nose.

The annual Red Nose Day campaign helps to raise money and awareness to keep underprivileged children stay safe, healthy and educated in America and around the world.

The Red Nose Day special airs tonight at 8 PM on NBC.