Jennifer Hudson Performs 'The Jeffersons' Theme Song on 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' Special - Watch Now!
Jennifer Hudson made a surprise appearance on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons special!
The 37-year-old entertainer stopped by the special to perform The Jeffersons theme song “Movin’ On Up” for the live audience and viewers at home.
Jen performed the theme song with a trio of gospel singers backing her up.
Jen showed off her killer legs in a 1970s-inspired gold, wrap dress, hoop earrings, and an afro for her performance.
Watch Jen‘s performance below!
.@IAMJHUD brought the house down! #TheJeffersons #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience pic.twitter.com/6Bxz8cJYjQ
— ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 23, 2019