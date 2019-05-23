Jennifer Hudson Performs 'The Jeffersons' Theme Song on 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' Special - Watch Now!

Jennifer Hudson made a surprise appearance on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons special!

The 37-year-old entertainer stopped by the special to perform The Jeffersons theme song “Movin’ On Up” for the live audience and viewers at home.

Jen performed the theme song with a trio of gospel singers backing her up.

Jen showed off her killer legs in a 1970s-inspired gold, wrap dress, hoop earrings, and an afro for her performance.

Watch Jen‘s performance below!