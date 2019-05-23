Jessica Alba & Husband Cash Warren Show Off Their Beverly Hills Home With Their Three Children!
Jessica Alba is on the cover of the latest issue of Architectural Digest alongside her children Honor, Hayes and Haven, out now.
Here’s what the 38-year-old actress and entrepreneur had to say…
On finding a new home with her husband Cash Warren: “We wanted a place to watch our kids play and grow up.”
On choosing her dream home on the first day of their search: “I thought, I have an imagination and I know what I want. I walked in and knew within 20 minutes, even though [the previous owners’ style] wasn’t our vibe, this was exactly what we were looking for.”
On being inspired by Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi‘s home: “They’d have us over for holiday parties, and we’d leave and say to each other, ‘Their house is so sick!’”
For more from Jessica, head to ArchitecturalDigest.com.