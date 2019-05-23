Jessica Biel Pays Visit to Children's Hospital in LA

Jessica Biel has some fun with prints while taking care of business around town!

The 37-year-old The Sinner actress was spotted visiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 21).

She carried a tray of three drinks as she headed inside for what appeared to be a meeting, donning a dotted jumpsuit with a long coat, sneakers, and round sunglasses.

The next day, Jessica was seen dropping off her car at valet at The London Hotel with a big jug of water and a big smile.

She wore a floral-print top with a long coat, black pants, and beige and black heels.

Earlier this week, Jessica held hands with husband Justin Timberlake for a post-lunch stroll.