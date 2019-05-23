Top Stories
Jessica Biel Pays Visit to Children's Hospital in LA

Jessica Biel Pays Visit to Children's Hospital in LA

Jessica Biel has some fun with prints while taking care of business around town!

The 37-year-old The Sinner actress was spotted visiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 21).

She carried a tray of three drinks as she headed inside for what appeared to be a meeting, donning a dotted jumpsuit with a long coat, sneakers, and round sunglasses.

The next day, Jessica was seen dropping off her car at valet at The London Hotel with a big jug of water and a big smile.

She wore a floral-print top with a long coat, black pants, and beige and black heels.

Earlier this week, Jessica held hands with husband Justin Timberlake for a post-lunch stroll.
