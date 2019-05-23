John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Shares How He Embarrassed Her in Front of Taylor Lautner - Watch Here!

John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu made a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (May 22) to promote their new flick, The Poison Rose!

The father-daughter duo talked about how John shaved his head, Oprah, Muhammad Ali, and Ella opened up about the embarrassing moment she shared with Taylor Lautner, courtesy of her famous father.

“Taylor Lautner was coming over to the house and I loved him. Team Jacob for sure,” Ella quipped of the actor’s Twilight character. “And my friends and I were looking up pictures of him, just sort of, like, researching him. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s coming!’”

“And then Taylor gets there and his family as well, so I was researching about them too, just to learn,” Ella continued telling the show’s guest host, Lena Waithe. “Then, the first thing [my dad] says to them is, ‘Oh, Ella was just looking you guys up on the internet.”



Guest Host Lena Waithe Interviews John Travolta & Daughter Ella Bleu