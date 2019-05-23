Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 1:43 am

Jonas Brothers Perform 'Cool' on 'The Voice' Finale! (Video)

The Jonas BrothersNick, Joe, and Kevin – hit the stage in colorful outfits for a performance on the season 16 finale of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday (May 21).

The guys performed their latest single “Cool.”

It has been a busy time for the guys and they’ll be setting out on their first concert tour in years this summer. We can’t wait to check out the show!

We’re just a couple weeks away from the release of the Jonas Brothers‘ documentary about their comeback, which is coming out on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.
Photos: NBC
