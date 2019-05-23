Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 6:09 pm

Joyner Lucas & Logic Drop 'ISIS' Video - Stream, Lyrics & Download Here!

Joyner Lucas & Logic Drop 'ISIS' Video - Stream, Lyrics & Download Here!

Joyner Lucas and Logic have dropped their new song “ISIS (ADHD)” and they also have released a music video.

The controversial new video sees the guys as soldiers and at one point, Lucas puts a gun to the head of an ISIS member, who is actually Logic.

The two rappers previously had beef with each other, but it appears that they have made up.

“Push me, I’m Louis Vuitton / You at Target with your mom / On the internet, still hating on my last post / I just had a steak back at Mastro’s, my God!” Logic raps on the new song. “One time for the Grammy that I never got / Two times for the Garden that I sold out / Three times for the street crimes that I committed.”

You can download “ISIS” now on iTunes and stream it below via YouTube.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Read the lyrics for the song below!
