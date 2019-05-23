Jussie Smollett's Staged Attack Court Case Documents To Be Made Public

Jussie Smollett‘s court records are going public.

A judge has made the decision to unseal Jussie‘s court documents, despite charges for allegedly staging a fake assault being dropped.

In Illinois, law allows for cases to be taken out of public view if an individual is found innocent or the case is dropped.

“Smollett voluntarily appeared on national television speaking about the incident in detail. After the March 26 dismissal, he voluntarily stood in front of cameras from numerous news organizations in the courthouse lobby and spoke about the case,” Judge Steven Watkins said in a statement.

He added, “These are not the actions of a person seeking to maintain his privacy or simply be let alone.”

According to Deadline, Jussie is unlikely to appeal the decision as his team hopes that the documents will help paint Jussie in a more favorable light once the public can see the entire case.

The documents will reportedly be released on June 3rd.