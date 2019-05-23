Justin Bieber Grabs a Juice with Wife Hailey in Los Angeles

Justin bites down on his jacket while heading out for a juice in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (May 23).

The 25-year-old musician, who was sporting his Drew clothing line, took a break from the studio to join wife Hailey Bieber for a juice run.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber

If you missed it, it was just announced that Justin is working on launching his own deodorant with Schmidt’s this all.

The deodorant, called Here + Now, will be made vegan, cruelty-free and with all plant-based ingredients.