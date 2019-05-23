Kendall Jenner Relaxes in a Bikini With Luka Sabbat After Reportedly Going 'On a Break' With Ben Simmons

Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 9:40 am

Kendall Jenner is having some fun in the sun with Luka Sabbat.

The 23-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and model and the 21-year-old The Dead Don’t Die actor and model were spotted sunbathing on Thursday (May 23) during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Kendall looked hot in a polka dot bikini while she enjoyed some downtime.

This is the first time Kendall‘s been spotted since news broke of her reported “break” with Ben Simmons.

“The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode,” a source says of their relationship. Click here for more!
