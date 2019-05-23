Kendall Jenner Wears Gorgeous Pink Gown to amfAR Cannes Gala 2019

Kendall Jenner turned heads as she arrived at the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala in a pretty pink gown held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday evening (May 23) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The 23-year-old model wore a gorgeous Giambattista Valli x H&M dress to the event.

The dress is secretly a two-in-one dress, which goes from gown, to cute cocktail dress just by taking off the train!

Earlier in the day, Kendall was spotted hanging out with Luka Sabbat by the hotel’s pool ahead of the event.

