Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 4:36 pm

Kendall Jenner Wears Gorgeous Pink Gown to amfAR Cannes Gala 2019

Kendall Jenner Wears Gorgeous Pink Gown to amfAR Cannes Gala 2019

Kendall Jenner turned heads as she arrived at the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala in a pretty pink gown held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday evening (May 23) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The 23-year-old model wore a gorgeous Giambattista Valli x H&M dress to the event.

The dress is secretly a two-in-one dress, which goes from gown, to cute cocktail dress just by taking off the train!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Earlier in the day, Kendall was spotted hanging out with Luka Sabbat by the hotel’s pool ahead of the event.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner poofy pink dress amfar gala cannes 01
kendall jenner poofy pink dress amfar gala cannes 02
kendall jenner poofy pink dress amfar gala cannes 03
kendall jenner poofy pink dress amfar gala cannes 04
kendall jenner poofy pink dress amfar gala cannes 05
kendall jenner poofy pink dress amfar gala cannes 06
kendall jenner poofy pink dress amfar gala cannes 07
kendall jenner poofy pink dress amfar gala cannes 08
kendall jenner poofy pink dress amfar gala cannes 09
kendall jenner poofy pink dress amfar gala cannes 10

Photos: BackgridUSA, Getty, InstarImages
Posted to: 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr