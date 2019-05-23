Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 12:36 pm

Psalm West‘s birth certificate has been revealed!

The newly born son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was brought into the world by Dr. Paul Crane, who also helped to deliver Kim and Kanye‘s children North, Saint and Chicago, according to the document obtained by TMZ on Thursday (May 23).

Psalm was born at 7:02 p.m on May 9, according to the certificate.

Dr. Crane has also delivered just about every child in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Psalm was born via surrogate, but not the same one who carried Chicago. The reason is reportedly because she was not available to carry a child again for the couple.

Congratulations again to the happy family! See the birth certificate…
Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid
