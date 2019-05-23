Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Kim Petras Mourns the Loss of a Recent Relationship on 'All I Do Is Cry' - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Kim Petras is keeping the music coming with her brand new single “All I Do Is Cry”!

The 26-year-old “I Don’t Want It At All” singer dropped her latest track on Thursday (May 23).

The song is described as “a vulnerable, trap-infused confessional that mourns the loss of a recent relationship.”

Kim is embarking on her first-ever headlining Broken Tour in North America and Europe. The tour kicks off in Nashville, Tenn. on June 11 and will hit cities including New York City, Paris, Los Angeles and Berlin. She’ll also be performing at World Pride NYC on June 29.

Listen to “All I Do Is Cry” and read the lyrics inside…
