Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling on Her Life

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 10:33 am

Kourtney Kardashian is on the digital cover of the latest issue of Paper, out now.

Here’s what the 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had to say…

On the success of Keeping Up With The Kardashians: “I just didn’t really think about it. I never thought it was going to become this thing, but everything just happened so quickly from when we shot the sizzle reel or whatever. It got green lit straight away.”

On finding a new identity elsewhere: “I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all. Sail away. No one will ever see me again…I keep throwing up different places, but then I’ll go there to visit and I’ll be like, ‘Nope, this isn’t it, but glad I came.’ We’ve just been to Finland. And I was like, ‘Check, it’s great for me to visit, but I’m not going to move there.’ Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I’ve got a lot of ideas.”

On if the cameras finally switched off: “I would be very happy…I would be very happy.”

For more from Kourtney, head to PaperMag.com.
Credit: Jamie Nelson ; Photos: Paper Magazine
