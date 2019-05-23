Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 6:25 pm

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Kylie Jenner is addressing the cheating scandal that rocked her family for the first time.

In the newly released Keeping Up with the Kardashians promo, Khloe Kaardashian learns that (then) boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with the 21-year-old makeup mogul’s close friend Jordyn Woods.

Kylie and mom Kris Jenner then sit down to discuss what happened when Kris says to her, “This is going to change their relationship forever…For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce.”

Kylie responds saying, “She f–ked up.”

Later on in the promo, Kylie tells Khloe, “Just know I love you.”

It was recently reported that Kylie asked Jordyn to come and move the rest of her belongings out of Kylie‘s house.

New episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians air on Sunday nights at 9pm ET on E!.
Photos: Getty
