Léa Seydoux Kicks Off Her Morning With 'Oh Mercy' Cannes Photo Call!

Léa Seydoux keeps it chic and sophisticated while striking a pose at the photo call for her upcoming film Oh, Mercy! (Roubaix, une lumière) held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (May 23) in Cannes, France.

The 33-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Antoine Reinartz, Sara Forestier and Roschdy Zem, as well as the film’s writer-director Arnaud Desplechin.

Oh, Mercy! follows the story of a police chief in northern France who tries to solve a case where an old woman was brutally murdered.

The evening before, Lea hit the red carpet for the official Cannes premiere of Oh, Mercy!.

FYI: Lea is wearing Louis Vuitton Resort 2020.