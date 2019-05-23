Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 12:43 pm

Léa Seydoux Kicks Off Her Morning With 'Oh Mercy' Cannes Photo Call!

Léa Seydoux Kicks Off Her Morning With 'Oh Mercy' Cannes Photo Call!

Léa Seydoux keeps it chic and sophisticated while striking a pose at the photo call for her upcoming film Oh, Mercy! (Roubaix, une lumière) held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (May 23) in Cannes, France.

The 33-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Antoine Reinartz, Sara Forestier and Roschdy Zem, as well as the film’s writer-director Arnaud Desplechin.

Oh, Mercy! follows the story of a police chief in northern France who tries to solve a case where an old woman was brutally murdered.

The evening before, Lea hit the red carpet for the official Cannes premiere of Oh, Mercy!.

FYI: Lea is wearing Louis Vuitton Resort 2020.
Credit: Dave Bedrosian / Future Image, Antony Jones; Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Antoine Reinartz, Lea Seydoux, Roschdy Zem, Sara Forestier

