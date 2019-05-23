Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Couple Up For Yacht Ride in Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone enjoyed some downtime together during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival!

The 44-year-old actor and 21-year-old actress were spotted while boarding a yacht on Thursday afternoon (May 23) in Cannes, France.

Camila looked stunning in a silver maxi dress while Leo opted for a more casual look of a hoodie, baseball cap and jeans.

The couple have been keeping busy during the festival, with the premiere of Leo‘s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Camila‘s film Mickey and the Bear.

FYI: Camila is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan dress and Jimmy Choo sunglasses.

