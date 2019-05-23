Leonardo DiCaprio & Orlando Bloom Buddy Up To Celebrate Formula E Film Launch!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom happily strike a pose together while attending the private dinner to celebrate the world premiere of Formula E documentary And We Go Green held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 22) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The 44-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Orlando, 42, were also joined by Adriana Lima and Dua Lipa at the event hosted by Formula E CEO, Alejandro Agag.

The dinner, held in a secluded villa outside Cannes, was held in celebration of the documentary film, which explores the issues of air pollution through the inside story of the Formula E electric car racing series.

Earlier that same day, Leonardo looked so sharp while hitting the red carpet at the Cannes premiere of Oh Mercy!.



And We Go Green | Official Movie Trailer | ABB FIA Formula E Championship

