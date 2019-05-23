Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 2:44 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Orlando Bloom Rep Formula E Film at 'The Traitor' Cannes Premiere!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Orlando Bloom Rep Formula E Film at 'The Traitor' Cannes Premiere!

Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio are dapper in suits as they hit the red carpet at the premiere screening of The Traitor held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (May 23) in Cannes, France.

The 44-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Orlando, 42, were in attendance to support the biographical drama film co-written and directed by Marco Bellocchio, about the life of Tommaso Buscetta, the first Sicilian Mafia boss turned pentito.

Leonardo and Orlando were also joined by Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag, photographer Malcolm Venville, Brazilian race car driver Nelson Piquet Jr., German racing driver Andre Lotterer, French racing driver Jean-Eric Vergne and British racing driver Sam Bird - they were all in attendance to represent the Formula E documentary And We Go Green.

Jasmine Tookes was also in attendance to show her support and wore Zuhair Murad‘s light blue long sleeved dress.
Credit: Antony Jones, Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Matt Winkelmeyer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Jasmine Tookes, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom

